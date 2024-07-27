29 C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Meghalaya govt to help unemployed youths secure overseas jobs

TURA, July 26: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the state government will provide up to Rs 50,000 in training fees for unemployed youths to help them secure jobs overseas and connect them with reputable agencies.

Speaking at a job fair for overseas placements here, Sangma said the initiative includes funding for training, visa assistance, and other necessary paperwork.

He said the move aims to address the labour shortages in developed countries due to aging populations.

“The population of most developed nations is aging and they do not have adequate young working population. With India having the youngest population in the world, and even younger in the state of Meghalaya, there is an opportunity to bridge this gap by sending job-ready youth to work in these countries after proper training and support in terms of documentation from the government,” he added.

“By sending 1,000 youths to countries such as Japan, Singapore, and the UK, where they could earn around Rs 1.2 lakh per month, we not only help them achieve financial stability but also boost our state’s foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

Sangma noted that there is significant demand in various sectors including healthcare, logistics, aviation, and hospitality. The plan includes placing 27 youths in Japan, 44 in Singapore, and 50 in the UK in the near future.

To address concerns about safety and trust, Sangma assured that the Meghalaya Skill Development Society (MSSDS) and the Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development are vetting agencies for skill training and job placement. (PTI)

