AIKS Annual Day convened at Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR, Dec 5: The All India Krishak Sabha (AIKS) Sivasagar district unit convened their annual day at the CPI office, drawing a significant turnout of members. Dina Buragohain, a veteran CPI leader and retired teacher, raised the party flag, setting the tone for the event. The presidium, comprising farmers’ leaders Jogesh Buragohain, Reba Konwar, and Ghana Duwora, presided over the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, CPI leader Dharma Baruah, CPI state secretary Kanak Gogoi, and AIKS state secretary Jayanta Gogoi voiced strong criticism against the current government, accusing it of pursuing detrimental policies towards farmers. They urged farmers to unite in a renewed movement to compel the government to address their demands.

During the event, Madan Baruah presented the secretarial report, outlining key concerns. The meeting concluded with the adoption of several resolutions, including calls for fair prices in rice procurement, urgent measures to prevent wild elephants from damaging paddy fields, erosion protection initiatives in the district, and the issuance of land pattas to the landless. The gathering underscored the significance of solidarity among farmers in confronting challenges and advocating for their rights.