AIUDF holds massive rally in Dalgaon

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, July 27: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday held a massive rally at Kharupetia in Dalgaon, voicing strong criticism of the state and central governments over issues affecting Assam’s Muslim community.

The party said the event marked a renewed push for justice and equitable treatment of minorities ahead of the Assembly elections.

Dalgaon MLA Mazibur Rahman, addressing a large gathering of supporters, took aim at both Congress and the ruling BJP, accusing them of failing to protect Muslim interests.

Rahman alleged that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had no moral ground to seek Muslim votes unless long-standing concerns over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and D-voter status were addressed.

He accused the Congress of resorting to “blackmail tactics” for votes while turning its back during critical times.

Rahman emphasised that AIUDF under the leadership of Badruddin Ajmal had been the only consistent force defending the rights of Muslims in Assam.

“As long as this party exists, we will fight for justice for Muslims,” he declared, while announcing that AIUDF would field candidates in 30 to 35 constituencies in the next Assembly elections, with a target of winning at least 20 to 25 seats.

He cited the party’s recent panchayat-level successes as a sign of growing support on the ground.

Rahman also raised concerns about the alleged move to arm members of the Bodo Hindu community, warning that such steps could disturb communal harmony.

“We are all brothers. Who are they arming to kill? We reject this mindset,” he said, terming the move ominous and provocative. He reiterated that Muslims are an inseparable part of Assam’s social fabric and must not be alienated through state policy.

Jania MLA Rafiqul Islam echoed Rahman’s sentiments, sharply criticising the state government over its handling of unemployment, education, and land rights.

He said over 85% of India’s population depends on free ration, yet the government has failed to create jobs or appoint teachers, noting that more than 7,000 schools in the state have been shut.

He warned that arming unemployed youth could have dangerous consequences, stating, “If reckless youths are given weapons, who they might target is uncertain.”

Islam also took strong exception to the ongoing evictions of landless people in Assam, terming the actions inhumane and discriminatory.

“These evictions mostly affect Muslims, even though many Hindus are landless too,” he said, alleging that not a single landless Muslim has received land under Mission Basundhara.

He criticised Congress for failing to mount significant resistance to the drive, adding that the current situation was also a result of the previous government’s failure to regularise land rights.

Both legislators called for unity among minority MLAs and organisations to collectively press for land rights and social justice.

Rahman cited his own efforts in Dalgaon to provide land pattas to the poor and urged others to follow suit. Islam concluded by asserting that the right to shelter and education cannot be denied to the poor, stating, “No one has the right to strip the poor of their education and survival.”

The rally concluded with a renewed appeal for public support in the upcoming polls.

Party leaders reiterated AIUDF’s resolve to secure a strong mandate and continue fighting for marginalised communities in Assam.