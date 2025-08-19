25.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
AIUDF takes control of Dhubri Zilla Parishad amidst allegations of Congress betrayal

AIUDF’s ability to secure the presidency by gaining the support of an independent and Cong defectors is being viewed as significant political strategy

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, Aug 18: In a major political development that has created ripples in Dhubri, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), despite having limited strength, has taken control of the Dhubri Zilla Parishad.

The victory came with the election of independent member Farida Yasmin Miah as president, defeating Congress candidate Rejina Ahmed, Folimari ZPC, reportedly with full backing from the AIUDF.

Related Posts:

The result has sparked speculation as the Congress, which held a clear majority with 10 members, failed to secure the top post.

In the Zilla Parishad results, Congress had secured 10 seats, the AIUDF 3, the BJP 5, the People’s Party 1, and independents 1.

However, during the presidential election, out of 15 members present—10 from Congress, 3 from AIUDF, 1 from the People’s Party and 1 independent—the Congress candidate received only 7 votes, while independent candidate Farida Yasmin Miah secured 8 votes to win the post.

The result indicated that at least three Congress members broke ranks and voted against their own party, which has been widely seen as betrayal.

The BJP, despite having five seats, abstained from voting, a decision that complicated the political calculations and paved the way for AIUDF’s success.

The BJP’s abstention has drawn attention, with observers noting that it indirectly facilitated the AIUDF’s win.

With just three members in a house of 20, the AIUDF’s ability to secure the presidency by gaining the support of an independent and Congress defectors is being viewed as a significant political strategy.

At Rajiv Bhavan, tension flared as frustrated workers declared the office would remain closed until Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi arrived to address their grievances.

The situation escalated when clashes broke out between two factions within the Congress, exposing internal divisions that may have contributed to the setback.

The outcome has also led to allegations that some Congress members were “sold” to the AIUDF, underscoring the volatile nature of local politics.

The incident marks a serious breakdown of party discipline within the Congress and a notable strategic gain for the AIUDF in the Dhubri Zilla Parishad.

