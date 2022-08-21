Ajanta Neog Flags Off Orunodoi Month In Sonitpur District

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Aug 20: Minister for Finance, Women and Child Development, etc. Ajanta Neog ceremoniously handed over Financial Assistance of Rehabilitation Grant to flood-affected people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and also flagged off the Orunodoi month in Sonitpur district at a programme held at the new conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Saturday.

A total of 767 families whose houses were damaged in this year’s floods will receive Rehabilitation Grant (RG) as per SDRF norms. A total of Rs. 1,52,18,900/- will be transferred to these beneficiaries Centrally from the State Government through DBT on Saturday.

Neog ceremoniously distributed cheques to five numbers of beneficiaries, one from each revenue circle of the district. Out of the 767 damaged houses there are 137 fully/ severely damaged houses, 12 partially damaged (pucca) houses, 440 partially damaged (kutcha) houses, 173 damaged huts and 2 damaged cattle sheds.

The minister also flagged off the Orunodoi month, where students of various colleges and universities will verify the list of Orunodoi beneficiaries so that only genuine beneficiaries receive the benefits of this scheme. The house-to-house survey will start from August 20 and will be completed by September 20, 2022.

The process of exclusion of ineligible beneficiaries will be done between September 20 to 25 and final exclusion and deletion of excluded beneficiaries from the Orunodoi database will be done by October 1, 2022. The selected list of beneficiaries will receive an amount of Rs. 1,250 from October 10, 2022 under this scheme.

Among others MLA Tezpur, Prithiraj Rava, MLA Rangapara Krishna Kamal Tanti, deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, chairperson, TMB, Prajnanoo Bhattachharyya, senior district administration officials, supervisors and verifiers for Orunodoi month and flood affected beneficiaries were present in the programme.