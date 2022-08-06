Ajanta Neog inaugurates training programme in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 5: Minister for Finance, Ajanta Neog inaugurated a training programme for supervisors and verification team members of Sonitpur district ahead of the upcoming Orunodoi month at a meeting held at Tezpur College. MLAs Ganesh Limboo, Prithiraj Rava, Krishna Kamal Tanti; deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra; principal, Tezpur College, Dr. Jyoti Kamal Hazarika; CEO, Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia; ADC Raj Boruah and other senior officials of the district administration were also present.

Addressing the meeting, minister Ajanta Neog said that the students of various colleges and universities who have been engaged as verifiers in the process have been entrusted with this huge social responsibility of ensuring a free and fair verification process.

In his inaugural speech, DC Deba Kumar Mishra informed that during the Orunodoi month, social audit will be carried out among 78,342 beneficiaries across 82 gaon panchayats and 49 wards of four municipal boards across the district. A total of 131 supervisors and 262 verification teams, comprising 524 verification team members have been engaged and trained for the purpose.

ADC Raj Boruah gave a detailed presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the supervisors and verification team members to the officials and students present, explaining about the verification process and use of the mobile application. During the training, the trainees were also taught to identify ineligible beneficiaries among the existing beneficiaries so that the benefits of the scheme can be given to actual beneficiaries.

The Orunodoi month and house-to-house survey will be flagged off on August 20 in all districts by the respective Guardian ministers and the survey will be completed by September 20, 2022. The process of exclusion of ineligible beneficiaries will be done within September 20 to 25 and final exclusion and deletion of excluded beneficiaries from the Orunodoi database will be done by October 1, 2022.