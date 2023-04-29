AJYCP submits memo to CM

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 28: Responding to a call given by the central committee of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), the Biswanath district committee of AJYCP had submitted a memorandum against the sale of formalin mixed imported fishes in the markets of the state causing a great threat to the human body and physical health of the consumers to the chief minister of Assam through the sub-divisional officer (civil), Biswanath on Friday.

Due to lack of awareness, the common people were buying the imported fishes. The Biswanath district committee of AJYCP demanded immediate ban on sale of formalin mixed imported fishes in the markets of Assam and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The programme was attended by Amarjyoti Bora, central executive member of AJYCP, Diganta Barua, president, Nihar Saikia, vice president, Biswajit Das, joint secretary, Priyanku Deka, Diganta Mitra of Biswanath district AJYCP.

