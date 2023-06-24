Akhil Gogoi Extends Apologies to PM Modi and for Controversial Tweet by CM Sarma

Sivasagar, June 24: Akhil Gogoi, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Assam’s Sivasagar constituency, has recently extended apologies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Barack Obama in response to a controversial tweet made by Assam’s Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a video message shared on social media, Gogoi expressed regret over the comments made by Chief Minister Sarma, describing them as “nonsense.” The MLA, acknowledging his affiliation with Himanta Biswa Sarma as a brother and his position as an MLA in Assam, chose to apologize directly to Obama in English.

- Advertisement -

“As a brother to Himanta Biswa and an MLA of Assam, I apologize to Obama for the communally perverted comment made by the Assam CM,” Gogoi stated in the video.

Watch the video here:

To ensure that his message reaches the intended recipients, Akhil Gogoi tagged the Prime Minister’s Office, Joe Biden’s Office, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Kamala Harris in a tweet containing his apology.

Public response to Akhil Gogoi’s actions has been diverse. Some appreciate his efforts to mend relations and promote a spirit of reconciliation, while others question the need for him to apologize on behalf of another individual. Gogoi’s characterization of Chief Minister Sarma’s remarks as “nonsense” has also generated some discussion.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister’s Office, along with the offices of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Kamala Harris, has yet to respond to Akhil Gogoi’s apology. It remains to be seen whether they will acknowledge his gesture or address the controversy in any manner.

As events continue to unfold, further discussions and deliberations are expected within the political circles of Assam. The repercussions of Chief Minister Sarma’s tweet and Akhil Gogoi’s apology are likely to shape the political landscape in the coming days.