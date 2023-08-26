Akhil Gogoi warns of legal action against ONGC

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 25: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has issued a stern warning, stating that he will take legal action against ONGC Nazira Management if any form of irregularity is detected in the vehicle contract process. In an interaction with the media in Sivasagar, the leader of Raijor Dal asserted that he would personally lead a demonstration to gherao the ONGC Nazira office and file a lawsuit against the executive director and asset manager of ONGC Nazira if corruption allegations surface once more. He further emphasised that ONGC has not contributed significantly to Sivasagar and appears uninterested in doing so, aside from appeasing BJP political figures and benefiting a select few contractors associated with specific organisations.