Animal Health Camp held in Dhansiri Jharunala

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 5: An Animal Health camp was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Assam Agricultural University, Karbi Anglong in collaboration with the District AH and veterinary department, KAAC, Diphu at village Jharuanala, Dhansiri under Lumbajong Development block, Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

More than 268 livestock such as goat, cattle, pigs were vaccinated against various endemic diseases such as goat pox, PPR disease, classical swine fever disease (CSF) etc. during the programme. In the programme more than138 cattle were also vaccinated against lumpy skin diseases; a newly diagnosed viral diseases in cattle characterised by lumpy skin lesion on the skin of affected cow.

During the programme, more than 58 livestock owners were distributed with different health care medicines such as mineral mixture, anthelmintics for deworming along with other first aid drugs for livestock and poultry including feed supplements.

The camp was lead and organized by Dr Monuj Kumar Doley, subject matter specialist (Animal Science) along with staff from state veterinary dispensary, Dhansiri.

Dr Doley in his brief address explained about the objective and importance of vaccination, role of livestock in rural economy, disease prevention strategies etc.

The programme was highly appreciated by the villagers and farmers and also request the concerned department for such vaccination and treatment camp in near future.