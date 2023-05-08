Annual Prize Distribution & Felicitation Programme Of Anupurbik Chitra Bhaskarjya Vidyalaya

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 7: The annual prize distribution as well as felicitation programme of Anupurbik Chitra Bhaskarjya Vidyalaya, a leading institution for art and craft of the small town was held at the auditorium of Nagaon Bengali Girls’ HS School on Sunday here. The programme was chaired by Dhananjay Talukdar, president of the institution of art and craft and Rajib Das, principal of the institution anchored the entire programme.

During the programme, over 53 dignitaries of various fields were felicitated by the institution. Besides, the authority of the institution as well as members of the management committee of the institution distributed certificates and other prizes among the participants. Ranbir Das, who is a final year student of the institution was also felicitated by the authority of the institution for his tremendous London’s World Book of Record.

- Advertisement -

It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Das has achieved the record by drawing twelve sketches in just only 55 seconds. During the programme, Ranbir Das was also awarded as the ‘Student of the Year’ among the final year students of the institution while the ‘Best Drawing Award 2022-23’ was presented to Ritusmita Saikia in the same group.

Similarly, in the one-year diploma course, the ‘Student of the Year’ was presented to Amin Bahadur Shah Alom while the ‘Sincere Student of the Year Award’ was presented to Ankit Modi.

Besides, the ‘Best Craft’ and ‘Best Drawing Award’ were presented to Ishita Dasgupta and Ankit Paul respectively.

Writer Dimbalata Devi, social activist Sinu Das, Anima Saikia, Rita Dey, senior local media persons – Akhil Das, Hareswar Borah, Ravindra Shah, artiste Swapan Das were among those who were felicitated during the programme by the institution on Sunday, a press note stated here.