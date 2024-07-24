28 C
APHLC organiser criticises KAAC delegation’s priorities

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 23: Kursing Timung, organising secretary of the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), has criticised chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang’s delegation to Delhi, accusing them of prioritising the 125th constitutional amendment for enhancing the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s (KAAC) powers over addressing the autonomous state issue.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Timung expressed concern that the delegation led by CEM Ronghang, along with MP Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang, former MLA Dr Dharam Sing Teron, advisor Elwin Teron, and other BJP leaders, is focusing on persuading the Central government to pass clauses from Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) 1 and 2, and provisions of the sixth schedule, under the forthcoming constitutional amendment.

“The preference shown by CEM Ronghang and BJP leaders towards the 125th constitutional amendment rather than addressing the autonomous state issue indicates that national parties like BJP and Congress are not supportive of autonomous state aspirations. RSS and Bongo Sena are exploiting the weaknesses of BJP leaders in Karbi Anglong and KAAC for their own gains,” Timung stated.

He further criticised the RSS and Bongo Sena for diverting attention from the autonomous state demand and emphasized that the sixth schedule and autonomous state are crucial for protecting the interests of hill tribes, not the constitutional amendment.

Timung also pointed out discrepancies regarding direct funding for KAAC under Article 280 of the Indian Constitution, clarifying that it pertains to Panchayati Raj in other districts, not direct funding for KAAC.

He urged various social organisations to oppose the 125th constitutional amendment and maintain focus on the autonomous state demand.

