Urged central govt to enact MoS clauses to empower KAAC: Tuliram on his Delhi visit

DIPHU, July 25: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Tuliram Ronghang stated on Thursday that he has been in New Delhi for the past four to five days, pursuing the central government for the enactment of various clauses from Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) 1 and 2 to empower the current KAAC.

Ronghang made these remarks while addressing media personnel at his official residence in Diphu.

He informed that in 2011, the now-disbanded armed group United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) signed an MoS with the Central government to secure direct funding for development and to enhance KAAC’s authority. Additionally, in 2021, six disbanded armed organizations also signed an MoS with the state and central governments to bolster development and improve political, social, and cultural safeguards for scheduled tribes communities under KAAC’s jurisdiction.

“We were in New Delhi to urge the central government to include MoS 1 and 2 clauses in the 165th constitutional amendment, thereby enabling direct funding, enhanced development, and better protection for scheduled tribes under KAAC,” added the CEM.

“Since the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by ASDC with the Central government in 1995, KAAC has gained oversight of 30 departments. Implementing MoS 1 and 2 could potentially bring an additional 54 departments under KAAC’s jurisdiction, encompassing both legislative and executive powers,” he elaborated.

Addressing misconceptions about Article 280 of the Constitution of India, the CEM clarified that it pertains to the funding framework of the Central government, not the establishment of Panchayati Raj, as alleged by some opposition leaders.

Asserting KAAC’s position, Ronghang stated, “KAAC is arguably the most influential sixth-scheduled Autonomous Council in India.”

Ronghang also clarified that one MoS clause aligns with the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, mandating the establishment of Traditional Village Development Councils (TVDCs) in tribal areas with populations of 500 to 1000, and Village Development Committees (VDCs) in non-tribal areas with populations of 3000 to 5000, aimed at fostering development.

Meanwhile, in support of the CEM’s assertions, the BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee (EKADC) convened a press conference at the BJP-EKADC office, where Bijoy Teron, president of Minority Morcha, West Karbi Anglong, emphasised that Article 280 enables TVDCs to receive funds from the Central government.

Teron criticised JI Kathar, president of the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), alleging that he abandoned negotiations during the Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) talks with the Central government.

BJP spokesperson Selawar Bey accused Kathar of opposing the 125th constitutional amendment without fully understanding the concept of an Autonomous State. Bey accused Kathar of misrepresenting the Sixth Schedule to the public.

BJP-EKADC media incharge Bidyasing Rongpi highlighted that the 125th constitutional amendment aims to strengthen KAAC’s authority. He criticised Kursing Timung, organising secretary of APHLC, for opposing the amendment without understanding its implications.

Another BJP spokesperson, Laichan Engleng, quoted Kathar as saying, “If funds are allocated through Article 280, it will reduce the Sixth Scheduled Autonomous Councils to mere Panchayati Raj institutions,” which Engleng disputed, urging Kathar not to obstruct progress.