APSC cash-for-job scam: 2 among 34 arrested civil servants sent to 5-day police remand

Guwahati, Nov 22: Two civil servants, Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah, have been remanded to five days of police custody in relation to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, as ordered by the chief judicial magistrate’s court on Wednesday. This raises the total number of arrests in this case to 34.

These officers were apprehended from various locations on Tuesday night and brought to Guwahati by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). These arrests were based on the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission’s inquiry report.

The Assam government has initiated departmental proceedings against 34 Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), and other elite service officers from the 2013 batch selected by the APSC, following a report submitted to the state government and a directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.