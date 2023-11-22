21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

APSC cash-for-job scam: 2 among 34 arrested civil servants sent to 5-day police remand

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 22: Two civil servants, Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah, have been remanded to five days of police custody in relation to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, as ordered by the chief judicial magistrate’s court on Wednesday. This raises the total number of arrests in this case to 34.

- Advertisement -

These officers were apprehended from various locations on Tuesday night and brought to Guwahati by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). These arrests were based on the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission’s inquiry report.

The Assam government has initiated departmental proceedings against 34 Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), and other elite service officers from the 2013 batch selected by the APSC, following a report submitted to the state government and a directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Study states Indians third-largest illegal immigrants group in US

The Hills Times - 0
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms