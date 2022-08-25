Archeological Survey of India Draws Flak Over Installing Flag Post In Front Of Rang Ghar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 24: After the controversial act of uprooting the valuable trees from the premises of the historic Siva, Bisnu, and Devi doul besides removing the sacred idol Sivalinga and Nandi from the sanctum sanctorum of the Siva doul in Sivasagar, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) once again has drawn flakes over the installation of an enormous flag mast right in front of the historic Rang Ghar.

The installation of the flag post for hoisting the national flag on the premises of historic buildings in India is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and it was welcomed by all the organisations and the public in Sivasagar. Later, the objections surfaced with the location of the high-mast for the huge national flag which is now obstructing the frontal view of the historic relic.

Sangrami Sena Asom first put up a strong protest over the alleged irresponsible act of ASI with a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar which was signed by Pardip Dutta and Parthajyoti Nowboisa, the president and the secretary respectively. Mahendra Dihingia, president, Ahom Jatiya Gana Manch, has strongly reacted to the ASI work and said that it is in a way showing disrespect to our culture and history.