Art, sculpture, recitation and dance workshop concludes at Chachal

GUWAHATI, July 27: A 10-day workshop on art, sculpture, recitation, and dance, organised by Aelita Art and Craft School, Chachal, concluded recently.

The workshop was aimed at fostering the physical, mental, and intellectual growth of students during their summer vacation.

Renowned instructors, including Gaurav Hazarika, Director of Sutradhar, Nagaon, and Murchana Mahanta, an accomplished performing arts expert, conducted the sessions.

The closing ceremony, held at the Nandi Mikir Primary School auditorium, featured engaging group recitations and dance performances by the participating students.

The event was graced by several notable guests, including retired District and Sessions Judge Rita Bora Saikia, who delivered an inspiring address.

Other dignitaries present included retired Nehru Yuva Kendra Deputy Director Tapash Kumar Pramanik, cultural activist Dipankar Kalita, lyricist Girish Sharma, Nandi Mikir LP School Headmaster Aboni Sarma, and Upper Chachal Bihu Sammilani General Secretary Nava Kumar Mudoi.

They felicitated the participants and awarded certificates.

Jonaki Kalita, Rector of Aelita Art and Craft School, extended her gratitude to all guests and participants for their support in making the workshop a success.

