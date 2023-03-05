ASCPCR Celebrates 13th Foundation Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 4: The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights organised a series of engaging activities that set the celebratory mood for the day-long event held today in Guwahati to observe the organisation’s 13th Foundation and Child Protection Day.

The atmosphere was filled with the happy chatter and laughter of children who gathered at the Rudra Singha Field in the bustling vicinity near the GNRC area in the city.

These children had but one goal – to showcase their talents and performances. And that set the mood for the rest of the day. Various groups from schools across the Kamrup (Metro) district and beyond such as children from Destination Children Home etc. performed to the beats of a few patriotic songs; while a group of children from Shankardev Sishu Niketan, Maligaon displayed their dedication to fitness through Yoga demonstrations.

The Open Meeting was addressed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, an entrepreneur and renowned social activist, who emphasised that special care ought to be taken of not just the psychological and emotional aspects of a child but a 360-degree development of the child, is of utmost importance.

Other dignitaries present during the occasion are Dr. Suchitra Kakati (first chairperson, ASCPCR), Dr. Sunita Changkakati, Chairperson ASCPCR, Gumri Ringu, Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Manibabu Sharma, Chairperson, Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIGP (Admn), Assam Police and Dr. Sangita Kakati, singer among others.