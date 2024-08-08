29 C
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Ashok Leyland Expands Retail Network in Assam with New Dealership

Ashok Leyland announces the expansion of its retail network in Assam with the opening of a new dealership, aiming to enhance its market presence in the region.

HT Digital

August 8, Thursday: Ashok Leyland has announced a significant expansion of its retail network in Assam with the inauguration of a new dealership. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the company’s market presence and providing better service to customers in the region.

The new dealership, part of Ashok Leyland’s broader growth strategy, will offer a range of the company’s commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses. This expansion is expected to enhance the accessibility of Ashok Leyland’s products and services to a wider audience in Assam.

The dealership will also feature state-of-the-art facilities for sales, service, and spare parts, ensuring comprehensive support for customers. This initiative aligns with Ashok Leyland’s commitment to expanding its footprint and improving customer engagement in key markets across India.

The opening of the new dealership marks a significant milestone in Ashok Leyland’s ongoing efforts to increase its market share and drive growth in the commercial vehicle sector.

