ASI Held On Graft Charge

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 10: An assistant sub inspector (UB) was arrested by sleuths of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam for allegedly accepting a bribe for settling a case.

A complaint had been received against assistant SI (UB) Gopal Doley, in charge of Darrangamela outpost in Tamulpur district, for demanding Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the name of facilitating smooth movements of the complainant’s vehicle.

Later the bribe money was reduced to Rs 7,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Saturday by a team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, inside the Darrangamela Outpost. ASI (UB) Gopal Doley was caught red handed around 2:30 PM in the Outpost, soon after he accepted Rs 7,000 as bribe from the complainant.

A cash of Rs 97,400 was recovered from the official residence of the apprehended accused.

A case was registered on Saturday vide ACB P.S. Case No. 38/2022 U/S 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against ASI (UB) Gopal Doley.

Necessary legal follow up action is underway.