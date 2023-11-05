20.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Assam Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption held Two Lot Mandals

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 4:  Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Assam have apprehended a Lot Mandal on the charges of bribe in Nagaon, said an official statement on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Satya Narayan Deka who allegedly had demanded Rs 5000 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related matter of the complainant. Later, the Lot Mandal had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 3000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Saturday by a team from the DVAC where Deka was caught red-handed, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs 3,000 as bribe from the complainant in the office. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.

On the other hand, in a similar incident, another Lot Mandal was also got arrested on the charges of bribes in Lakhimpur district. The accused identified as Muzammil Haque had demanded a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related matter of his father.

Later, the Lot Mandal had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 50,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. Necessary legal follow up action is underway against the two accused.

