Saturday, December 9, 2023
Assam: 3 injured including one in critical condition in mysterious explosion in Tinsukia

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Tinsukia, Dec 9: An unexplained explosion occurred in Tinsukia, Assam on Saturday, resulting in three people being injured, one of whom is in a critical condition.

The incident happened in the Chirwapatty region, within the premises of the Canara Bank bhawan, specifically on the second floor at a business called Trinetra Enterprises.

The blast is reported to have occurred in the kitchen area, injuring the cook, Durga Bahadur Chetry, who suffered severe burns. Two others, Suman Barla, a field engineer, and Kamal Pal, an assistant, were also injured.

The injured individuals were immediately transported to Dibrugarh for medical treatment. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, though a cylinder blast is suspected. The definitive cause will be determined following a comprehensive investigation.

 

