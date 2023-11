Assam: 480 kg of Burmese Supari seized at Hailakandi, two arrested

HT Digital,

Hailakandi, Nov 10: Assam Police seized a large quantity of Burmese Supari, also known as areca nut, and detained two individuals in Hailakandi district on Friday.

Acting on received information, teams from Lakhinagar police outpost and Lala police station conducted a search operation at Saydul Islam Barbhuiya’s residence in Pachim Kitterbond Part 1 area.

On the basis of source information, today the I/C, Lakhinagar OP, and staff, Lala PS, conducted search operation at Pachim Kitterbond Part 1 in the house of one Saydul islam Barbhuiya (28 yrs), S/O Sahab Uddin Barbhuiya, Vill. Pacchimkitterbond Part 1, PS Lala, and recovered and pic.twitter.com/xt9WXX4wwb — Hailakandi Police (@HailakandiPolic) November 10, 2023

During the operation, police recovered 12 sacks of illegal Burmese supari, weighing approximately 480 kg, and a vehicle. The arrested individuals were identified as Abul Kalam, 48, from Karimganj district, and Saydul Islam Barbhuiya, 28. Further investigations are ongoing.