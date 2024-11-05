Assam Rifles prevent cross-border smuggling of areca nuts in Manipur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: In a significant operation aimed at curbing cross-border smuggling, the Assam Rifles successfully intercepted a large consignment of illegal areca nuts in Churachandpur district, Manipur, the Assam Rifles officials informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, acting on intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles personnel seized 350 sacks of areca nuts, valued at approximately Rs 2.4 crore from Khuga Village.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Assam Rifles stated, “Assam Rifles foiled cross-border smuggling of contraband items in Khuga Village of Churachandpur District, Manipur and recovered 350 sacks of illegal Areca nuts worth Rs 2.4 Crores in the international market hidden beneath covers and cartons.”

ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING: SEIZES ILLEGAL ARECA NUTS WORTH RS 2.4 CRORES IN MANIPUR#AssamRifles foiled cross-border smuggling of contraband items in Khuga Village of Churachandpur District, Manipur and recovered 350 sacks of illegal Areca nuts worth Rs 2.4 Crores… pic.twitter.com/WcqfamBUwW — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) November 5, 2024

Additionally, the smuggled goods were concealed beneath layers of covers and cartons, evidently to evade detection, and were being transported in vehicles.

Following the operation, Assam Rifles handed over the seized areca nuts, along with the involved vehicles, to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Churachandpur for further investigation.

- Advertisement -

“The seized items along with the vehicles have been handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer, Churachandpur for further investigation”, the Assam Rifles added.