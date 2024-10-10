28 C
Nagaon Police conduct successful drug busts, arrest 6 individuals

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: In a significant crackdown on drug-related activities, the Nagaon Police have made multiple arrests and recovered a substantial quantity of narcotics in recent operations, the police officials informed on Thursday.

In a coordinated effort, a team led by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagaon Police Station recovered 184 capsules packed in seven strips, along with an additional strip containing 16 capsules.

The police arrested two individuals in connection with this operation, who are now facing legal action.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “A Nagaon Police team led by OC Nagaon PS recovered a total of 184 capsules in 7 nos. of strips and one additional strip containing 16 capsules.Two accused arrested for further legal action.”

In another operation, a team under Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Parmita Sarkar seized 30 small plastic containers filled with suspected heroin, weighing a total of 5.30 grams.

Subsequently, two suspects were also arrested in this case for further legal proceedings.

Additionally, a team from Sutirpar Police Outpost, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Diprekha Baruah, discovered two small containers with suspected heroin, weighing approximately 0.23 grams.

Two more individuals were apprehended during this operation.

“A Nagaon Police team from Sutirpar PP led by SI Diprekha Baruah recovered 2 nos. of small containers filled with suspected heroin net weighing 0.23 gram.Two accused arrested for further legal action”, the Nagaon Police added.

Further updates on the legal proceedings against the accused are expected as the investigations continue.

