Hailakandi Police bust cattle smuggling; trace missing victims

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: In a significant breakthrough, the Hailakandi Police team led by Bhobarnob Pratim Nath, APS, and Haricharan Bhumij, APS, DSP, intercepted a vehicle illegally smuggling cattle heads, the police officials informed on Thursday.

As per reports, the police stopped the vehicle bearing registration number AS11FC 5586 and recovered 10 Burmese cattle heads, which were immediately seized.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Hailakandi Police stated, “Based on a source information, one vehicle (AS11FC 5586) illegally smuggling cattle heads was intercepted by a police team led by Shri Bhobarnob Pratim Nath. APS, and Shri Haricharan Bhumij, APS, DSP, Hailakandi.”

The accused, Nur Ahmed, son of Alimuddin, a resident of Borjatrapur village under Borkhola Police Station in Cachar district, was arrested at the scene.

Subsequently, he was forwarded to the Court for further legal proceedings.

In another operation, the Officer-in-Charge of Panchgram Police Station successfully traced a missing minor victim and reunited her with her legal guardians, bringing relief to her family.

“One missing minor victim was traced and handed over to her legal guardians by the O/C, Panchgram PS”, the Hailakandi Police added.

Additionally, a joint operation conducted by teams from Algapur Police Station and Bihara Outpost under Kalain Police Station, Cachar district, located another missing victim in the Basbari area of Algapur Police Station jurisdiction.

The individual was taken into custody for further due formalities, ensuring their safety.

“One missing victim was traced from Basbari area of Algapur PS by a joint team of Algapur PS and Bihara OP under Kalain PS, Dist. Cachar, for further due formalities”, the Hailakandi Police further stated.

