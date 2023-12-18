Assam: ACS Sukanya Borah let go after day-long interrogation on MPLAD scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 18: Sukanya Borah, a suspended ACS official, was released by investigators on Monday following a full day of questioning related to the MPLAD fund scam.

Borah was suspended from her role as Assistant District Commissioner of the Kamrup metropolitan district in March due to alleged misappropriation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development funds.

After her interrogation, Borah addressed the media, stating that the investigation is ongoing and that she had inherited wealth from her parents, which is also under police scrutiny.

She denied further allegations, including claims of torturing her mother and disowning her brother.

It’s worth noting that Borah’s residence was searched by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday, December 12, in relation to the MPLAD scam in Assam. She was suspended earlier this year for suspected irregularities in managing projects funded by the MPLAD fund.