Assam: Tainted ACS officer Sukanya Borah submits written statements in MPLAD scam probe

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 20: Sukanya Borah, a tainted ACS officer, was permitted to depart following an extended interrogation session linked to the continuing MPLAD scam investigation on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that Borah was interrogated for seven hours and was required to provide written responses to the investigative team’s inquiries.

The suspended Assistant District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup district did not communicate with the press. During her questioning, Borah was posed with 25 written questions, but she has not yet brought up the passport.

She was also interrogated about her relatives, some of whom were called in for questioning. Borah is allegedly guilty of amassing disproportionate properties in the names of family members and relatives.

Other employees from the Kamrup district commissioner’s office have also been summoned. The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell had raided Borah’s home on Tuesday, December 12, in relation to the MPLAD scam. Borah was suspended in March on suspicion of irregularities in projects funded by the MPLAD fund.

