Assam Agricultural University Celebrates 55th Foundation Day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 1: Assam Agricultural University on Saturday celebrated its 55th Foundation Day with a function held at Dr MC Das Memorial Auditorium in the university campus.

Addressing the gathering, eminent scholar and member, Sahitya Akademi general council, Diganta Biswa Sarma as chief guest delivered an inspiring speech.

Speaking on how one can achieve eternal youth even if one is 90 years old Sarma said that the secret was to always think about what remained to be done, think about the future as an attractive sun and look at all the possibilities that still remained to be achieved.

“If you think that I know everything and have done everything you will grow old. You have to think that I know nothing and there still remains a lot to be learnt then you will be eternally youthful,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“The aim is to reborn every moment,” Sarma, who is also a Sahitya Akademi Translation Awardee 2020 observed.

Earlier the AAU vice chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan, in his welcome address spoke about the journey of the university and future plans.

In the programme anchored by assistant professor Priyadarshini Bharali, the Dharmananda Das Memorial Silver Trophy to the Best Graduate of Tea Husbandry and Technology department, Faculty of Agriculture for the year 2023 was given to Rubaiyat Borgohain.

Former vice president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Mrinalini Devi, Rajya Sabha MP KP Tasa was among the dignitaries who attended the function.

Earlier, the celebration was inaugurated by hoisting the flag by the vice chancellor.