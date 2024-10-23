Assam allocates 10% expenditure to healthcare to boost infra, accessibility

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: The Government of Assam, as per data for the fiscal year 2021-22, allocated nearly 10% of its total expenditure towards healthcare, marking a significant step towards addressing public health challenges, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The figures shared by the Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X indicate that the Government Health Expenditure (GHE) in Assam stands at 9.4% of the Government’s Gross Expenditure (GGE), with the per capita expenditure reaching Rs 2,753.

Additionally, the total GHE for the state during this period was ₹9,634 crores.

The investment is aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, infrastructure, and services for Assam’s population of 3.5 crore.

Sarma wrote, “In Assam, the Govt is spending around 10% of all its expenditure in healthcare, reestablishing our key focus in developing this sector.”

With infrastructure addition, manpower creation and thrust on adopting new technology, the healthcare sector in State is transforming rapidly.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam’s comprehensive approach towards healthcare, which includes substantial additions to infrastructure, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati, increased manpower creation, and a focus on the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

Meanwhile, with healthcare infrastructure growing and more resources being allocated to this crucial sector, Assam is on a path to providing more efficient and modern medical care for all.