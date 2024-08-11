27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Assam among top states in grievance redressal: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau 

GUWAHATI, Aug 10:  Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam is among the top states nationwide in grievance redressal of citizens.

Taking to X on Saturday, he wrote, “I am happy to share that like previous months, in July also Assam has been one of the Top States in grievance redressal of its citizens.”

“In July, Assam disposed 7,430 cases, 2nd highest in the country while from Jan-Jul, 30,572 cases were resolved, third highest in the country,” Sarma added.

The chief minister shared data regarding the disposal of public grievances by various states including Assam in his social media handle.

In the July month, Assam ranked second among all states on the parameter of grievance redressal while Uttar Pradesh secured the top position nationwide.

12,687 of the 16,442 grievances that Assam received in July were carried over from earlier months. By the conclusion of the month, 7,430 cases had been resolved, leaving 9,012 cases ongoing.
26,661 instances were resolved by Uttar Pradesh in July, while 13,752 cases remain unresolved for the state.
States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and others fared worse than Assam in terms of citizen grievances resolved in July.
Delhi had 2510 cases resolved in July, placing it tenth on the list.
Additionally, Sarma provided data on grievance redressals from January to July of this year. Assam maintained its top spot on the list for the entire six-month period, while Uttar Pradesh came in third. Gujarat came in second.

Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for diplomatic solution to influx  

The Hills Times -
