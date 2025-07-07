CEM Tuliram Ronghan leads BJP grassroots outreach in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 6: In a bid to strengthen grassroots engagement ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, led an interaction programme with members of the Booth ‘Teenjonia Committee’ and Secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from East and West Karbi Anglong districts.

- Advertisement -

The event was held at the Ru Rangsina Sarpo Open Stage, Taralangso, Diphu.

The programme aimed to bolster developmental dialogue and strategic coordination at the grassroots level.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Ronghang underscored the importance of welfare schemes such as ‘Ration Cards’, ‘Orunodoi 3.0’, and infrastructure development, including roads, in addressing the needs of the local population.

As part of a comprehensive strategy, Ronghang directed Mandal and booth-level committees to conduct a village-wise survey of households across all political affiliations—including BJP, APHLC, Congress, and ASDC.

- Advertisement -

The survey, he said, would serve as a crucial final assessment to shape the party’s electoral roadmap.

The programme also commemorated the 124th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, honouring the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh for his contribution to Indian politics and nationalism.

Prominent leaders present at the event included Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu), Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso), and Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat).

Several KAAC Executive Members, Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), Board Chairmen, BJP East Karbi Anglong District President Ronald Killing, and BJP West Karbi Anglong District President Radip Ronghang also participated, along with former MLAs, EMs, and senior BJP leaders. The event reaffirmed the party’s focus on inclusive governance and transparent communication, setting the tone for coordinated developmental efforts and a consolidated electoral strategy in the hill districts.

- Advertisement -