Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wishes Dalai Lama on birthday

Assam
Updated:
GUWAHATI, July 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday wished the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, on his 90th birthday.

In a post on X, the chief minister wished him good health and a long life.

“On his birthday, I offer my warmest wishes to His Holiness, The @DalaiLama.

“For years, he has preached peace, compassion and unity across the world and inspired millions of people to live a life of truth & simplicity,” Sarma said.

Thousands of people had gathered at Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala to observe the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. (PTI)

