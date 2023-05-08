Parimal Suklabaidya Launches GRM Website & AIWTDS Mobile App For Inland Waterways Users Of Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 7: Minister for Transport, Excise & Fishery, Parimal Suklabaidya officially launched the Grievance Redressal Management (GRM) portal of Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society in an attempt to ensure safe and comfortable navigation for passengers and vessels across length and breadth of the state’s IWT sector on Saturday.

The minister officially launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Grievance Redressal Management portal, to address grievances of inland water users in a timely and efficient manner.

On the occasion, minister Suklabaidya also unveiled the first of its kind GRM website and android-based mobile interface for inland waterways users of Assam in presence of Gaurav Upadhyay, state project director of Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society (AIWTDS); Partha Pegu, additional state project director of AIWTDS; Rahul Chandra Das, deputy state project director of AIWTDS along with other AIWTDS officials at Janata Bhavan in Dispur, Guwahati.

It is pertinent to mention that the newly developed GRM portal will enable myriads of inland waterways users from across the state to register and track their grievances, in an efficient and less time consuming manner through the website aiwtds.in, WhatsApp number – 9287997525 and toll free number – 18008894717 and the registered grievances will also be addressed in a systematic way, wherein it will be aligned within a stipulate timeline and accordingly the concerned authority/GRO will be looped in at each stages of the complaint.

It needs to mention that the Grievance Redressal Management portal of AIWTDS i.e. aiwtds.in has been developed with a multilingual website interface in English, Assamese and Hindi, enabling users to choose the language as per their convenience for better accessibility and service and citizens can register their complaints directly through the website by filling up the category, sub category of grievance addressed, along with their personal details e.g. contact number, name, location, etc.

In attempt to provide an easy and accessible grievance redressal mechanism to customers, the portal is also facilitated with a helpline number +18008894717, wherein complaints can speak to AIWTDS call centre executives to register their grievance and have an update on the same. The call centre web interface will allow AIWTDS executives to access customer information, including their contact details, history of complaints and previous interactions with the call centre.

The GRM mechanism of AIWTDS will enable redressal of different types of citizen centric issues related to project & survey, land acquisition & compensation, gender-based violence, e-ticketing services, health & safety, safe navigation, amongst others.

Notably, the government of Assam with financial aid from World Bank has taken up the Assam Inland Water Transport (AIWT) project to improve the quality of inland waterways transport by integrating high quality passenger and vehicle ferry services in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, to ensure a safe, sustainable and reliable mode of transport for myriads of commuters across the state.