Assam announces ‘Pitri Matri Vandana’ leave for employees from Nov 6 to 10

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: In a heartfelt initiative aimed at fostering familial bonds and honoring parental relationships, the Assam Government has announced special leave provisions for state government employees, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, named ‘Pitri Matri Vandana’, will allow employees to take leave from November 6 to November 10 to spend quality time with their parents and in-laws.

Deka expressed his gratitude for this thoughtful initiative on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting its significance in promoting care and respect for elders.

He wrote, “I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for this initiative.”

The Government of Assam, led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has arranged special leave from November 6 to 10 for government employees under the initiative Pitri Matri Vandana. This leave allows employees to spend time with their parents and in-laws, showing… pic.twitter.com/dI1apiOoo8 — MANAB DEKA /মানৱ ডেকা (@manabdeka) October 28, 2024

The special leave will span from November 6, which is a Tuesday, to November 10, which includes November 7 (Chhat Puja), November 9 (the second Saturday), and November 10 (Sunday).

- Advertisement -

Additionally, this arrangement will enable employees to maximize their time with their loved ones during the festive season.

Essential service employees are also encouraged to participate, with the option to avail of the leave in a phased manner.

However, it may be noted that this leave is restricted to those who have parents or parents-in-law, ensuring the initiative’s focus on honoring family ties.

Moreover, employees are urged to use this leave solely for the purpose of spending time with their parents, prohibiting its use for personal merriment or unrelated activities.