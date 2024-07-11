31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Assam provides leave to state govt employees for ageing parents on Nov 6 and 8

The purpose of taking this leave is to dedicate time exclusively to the care and support of aging parents or parents-in-law, as a gesture of honor and respect, rather than for personal leisure.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
xr:d:DAFf5w0fm34:1,j:45060549145,t:23041215
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 11: The Assam government on Thursday declared the extension of the “Matri Pitri Vandana” program, providing state government workers with special casual leave on November 6 and 8. This leave is intended for employees to dedicate quality time to their parents or parents-in-law.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The Assam Government, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, has declared special casual leave for State Government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also stressed the significance of respecting and supporting elderly parents. The initiative is designed to allow employees to demonstrate reverence and companionship to their older family members.

- Advertisement -

The purpose of taking this leave is to dedicate time exclusively to the care and support of aging parents or parents-in-law, as a gesture of honor and respect, rather than for personal leisure.

“This leave must be used solely for spending time with aging parents or parents-in-law to honor, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

Key aspects of the initiative are:

1. The leave can be utilized in conjunction with November 7 (Chhat Puja), 9 (second Saturday), and 10 (Sunday), providing an opportunity for an extended break with family.
2. Essential services employees can take advantage of the leave in a staggered approach

- Advertisement -

3. The leave is specifically designated for bonding with parents or parents-in-law and cannot be used for personal leisure or any other reasons.

4. Individuals who do not have living parents or parents-in-law are not qualified for this unique leave benefit.

It may be noted that employees can access matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in to submit their leave application and obtain additional details.

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles, CRC sign MoU to benefit it’s specially-abled personnel

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays