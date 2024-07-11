Assam provides leave to state govt employees for ageing parents on Nov 6 and 8

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 11: The Assam government on Thursday declared the extension of the “Matri Pitri Vandana” program, providing state government workers with special casual leave on November 6 and 8. This leave is intended for employees to dedicate quality time to their parents or parents-in-law.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The Assam Government, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, has declared special casual leave for State Government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law.”

The Assam Government, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, has declared special casual leave for State Government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law.



This leave must be used solely for spending time with aging… pic.twitter.com/jZa6ZHPPCq — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 11, 2024

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also stressed the significance of respecting and supporting elderly parents. The initiative is designed to allow employees to demonstrate reverence and companionship to their older family members.

- Advertisement -

The purpose of taking this leave is to dedicate time exclusively to the care and support of aging parents or parents-in-law, as a gesture of honor and respect, rather than for personal leisure.

“This leave must be used solely for spending time with aging parents or parents-in-law to honor, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

Key aspects of the initiative are:

1. The leave can be utilized in conjunction with November 7 (Chhat Puja), 9 (second Saturday), and 10 (Sunday), providing an opportunity for an extended break with family.

2. Essential services employees can take advantage of the leave in a staggered approach

- Advertisement -

3. The leave is specifically designated for bonding with parents or parents-in-law and cannot be used for personal leisure or any other reasons.

4. Individuals who do not have living parents or parents-in-law are not qualified for this unique leave benefit.

It may be noted that employees can access matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in to submit their leave application and obtain additional details.