Assam: Another advocate arrested in Guwahati in counterfeit land documents scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 15: A second advocate, named Baharul Islam Khan, was arrested in Guwahati by the Crime Branch on Friday, just two days after another advocate was apprehended for land scam.

- Advertisement -

Khan is accused of fabricating documents for a plot of land at Satgaon and selling it without the owner’s consent, who was away in Jorhat district.

Furthermore, Md Safiur Rahman (45), the advocate arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly prepared false land documents.

The Crime Branch continues its extensive operations to apprehend those involved in this large-scale land scam in Guwahati, which has so far included government employees, land brokers, and land mafia kingpins.