Assam: APSC Sukanya Das arrested over APSC cash-for-job scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 4: ADCP APS Sukanya Das of the Guwahati Crime Branch has been arrested over alleged involvement in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, escalating the count of civil servants arrested in this case to four.

The other officials arrested include APS Sajahan Sarkar, APS Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah and Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das. Despite being summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police related to the scam on December 1, Sukanya Das failed to appear.

The Assam Government has so far suspended 21 civil servants linked to the scam, including 11 from the Assam Police Service (APS), four Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.

The SIT has reportedly sent notices to two gazetted officers, Nabanita Sarma and Kalyan Kumar Das, both APS officers, to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Nabanita Sarma is the ASP of Kokrajhar, while Kalyan Kumar Das is under suspension. Both were expected to appear before the CID today.