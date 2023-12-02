APSC scam: CID summons 2 public servants to appear on December 4

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 2: The Assam Police’s special investigation team (SIT) has unearthed two more names in the ongoing Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam. This revelation comes a day after 21 state civil servants were suspended by the Assam government for their involvement in the same.

The SIT has reportedly sent notices to two gazetted officers, identified as Assam Police Service (APS) officers Nabanita Sarma and Kalyan Kumar Das. Sarma is the ASP of Kokrajhar and Das is currently under suspension.

Both have been summoned to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on December 4. They are accused of gaining recruitment through unfair means, possibly involving cash transactions. The names of both officers were mentioned in the report filed by retired justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, who was probing the case.

The suspension of 21 civil servants, who gained recruitment through the APSC examination during the CCE 2013 and 2014 cycles, has heightened interest in the case. Of the 21 suspended officers, 11 are from the APS, four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one is an Excise Inspector, one is an ARCS officer and three are Assistant Employment Officers.

On November 29, ACS Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das was arrested in Guwahati after a lookout was issued against him for absconding. He was arrested from a deserted house in Guwahati’s Six-Mile area by an SIT team of the state police force. Das was also named in the APSC recruitment scam.