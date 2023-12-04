Assam: 3 APS officers summoned by CID in connection to APSC scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 4: The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned three officers for questioning in relation to the notorious Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scandal, as per reports on Monday.

The trio, APS Faruk Ahmed, APS Dipankar Dutta Lahkar and APS Ashima Kalita, have been instructed to report to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on December 7.

Faruk Ahmed served as the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of South Salmara district, while Dipankar Dutta Lahkar was the ASP of Hailakandi district. These two were among the 21 civil servants suspended by the Assam Government in connection with the scam on December 1.

APS Sukanya Das, ADCP of the Guwahati Crime Branch, who was arrested earlier today for her alleged involvement in the APSC scam, has been remanded to 5-day SIT custody.

The Assam Government has so far suspended 21 civil servants in relation to the scam, comprising 11 from the Assam Police Service (APS), four Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.