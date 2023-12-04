24 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 4, 2023
type here...

Assam: 3 APS officers summoned by CID in connection to APSC scam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 4: The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned three officers for questioning in relation to the notorious Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scandal, as per reports on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The trio, APS Faruk Ahmed, APS Dipankar Dutta Lahkar and APS Ashima Kalita, have been instructed to report to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on December 7.

Faruk Ahmed served as the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of South Salmara district, while Dipankar Dutta Lahkar was the ASP of Hailakandi district. These two were among the 21 civil servants suspended by the Assam Government in connection with the scam on December 1.

APS Sukanya Das, ADCP of the Guwahati Crime Branch, who was arrested earlier today for her alleged involvement in the APSC scam, has been remanded to 5-day SIT custody.

The Assam Government has so far suspended 21 civil servants in relation to the scam, comprising 11 from the Assam Police Service (APS), four Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.

12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram: ZPM clean bowls MNF, set to form government after 26...

The Hills Times - 0
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers