Assam-Arunachal Border Row: Regional Panels Meet At Bhalukpong To Resolve Dispute

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Aug 27: The first meeting of the regional committee (for Udalguri and Sonitpur districts of Assam) and regional committee (West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh) on Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary issue, based on the recently signed Namsai Declaration, was held on Friday at the Circuit House in Bhalukpong, Arunachal Pradesh. The team from Assam was led by minister for H&UA, Ashok Singhal while the team from Arunachal Pradesh was led by minister for Tourism, Land Management, Civil Aviation and Tourism and Transport and chairman, Regional Committee, Nakap Nalo.

- Advertisement -

The members from the two regional committees visited Kamengbari village near the Assam – Arunachal Pradesh border and held discussions with the community leaders and local people for an assessment of the border issue. Later they also visited the Bhalukpong area and took stock of the ground situation before convening for the meeting at Circuit House, Bhalukpong. The discussions which went on late till Friday evening arrived at certain decisions with a view to resolve the decades-old border issue between the two States amicably. The committees will forward these recommendations to their respective chief ministers before September 15.

Jointly addressing the media after the meeting, minister Ashok Singhal and minister Nakap Nalo informed that with respect to the border at Bhalukpong, based on a joint survey report the regional committees of both the States unanimously agreed that the location of the Mithun Gate may be considered as located on the inter-state boundary line of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and agreed to recommend to the respective State Governments for its final settlement and demarcation on the ground.

- Advertisement -

As regards the inter-state boundary between Udalguri and West Kameng districts, the regional committees of both the States agreed that there is no dispute and agreed to the constitutional boundary.

As outlined in the Namsai Declaration made by chief minister of Assam and chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, 3 (three) villages namely Doimara, Khelong and Foothill are cleared from the purview of boundary dispute as the said villages are located well within the constitutional boundary of Arunachal Pradesh.

Regarding Kamengbari issue, the regional committees decided to have a joint survey to be conducted by DC, Sonitpur and DC, West Kameng and the joint survey report agreed and signed by both the deputy commissioners shall be placed before the chairmen of the two regional committees for review and onward submission to the respective State Governments.

MLA, Sootea, Padma Hazarika, MLA, Rangapara, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Comm & Secy, AR&T and guardian secretary for Udalguri district, Santanu P Gotmare, DCs and SPs of Sonitpur and Udalguri, Consultant, Border Areas department, Assam, Dasarath Deka and other senior district administration officials of the two districts attended the meeting.

- Advertisement -

MLA, Thrizino-Buragaon, Kumsi Sidisow, MLA, Kalaktang, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, DC, West Kameng, Karma Leki, SP, Bharat B Reddy, and other senior officials of the AP Government were present during the meeting.