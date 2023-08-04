31 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 4, 2023
Assam: Assam Power Distribution Company Limited staff attacked while on the job, critically hurt

At Dumardaha Pt-IV, which is a part of the Gauripur Police Station in the Dhubri district, criminals are allegedly attacking APDCL workers.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
August 4, 2023: In a terrifying episode, miscreants are suspected of attacking APDCL workers at Dumardaha Pt-IV under the Gauripur Police Station in Dhubri after the claimed thieves utilized hook methods to steal a high voltage main line.

The sub-divisional engineer of APDCL’s Gauripur Sub-Division and two outsourced lineman were beaten up by a group of criminals who were involved in power theft during an anti-theft effort, according to Rakesh Sarkar, assistant general manager Dhubri.

The thieves attacked SDE and grabbed their phone in the meantime as they waited for the police to arrive.

It should be noted that the SDE and employees were using anti-theft measures to combat power theft in that location.

SDO Manzoorul Haque and his subordinates Mofidul and Rafiqul carried out an operation against the unauthorized usage of electric motors in the Dumardaha Pt-IV region, where they discovered five of the criminals’ motors.

As the operation continued, the criminals known as Ashraf Ali, Majidur Sheikh, Afizur Rahman, Hafizur, Nulu, and others ambushed the SDO and his staff in the vicinity from behind.

SDO Manzoorul Haque and two other workers were badly hurt by the assailant at the APDCL headquarters in Gauripur.

All three of them were taken to the Gauripur Community Health Centre for treatment because of their serious wounds, but were ultimately transferred to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for better care.

As a result, a FIR regarding has been filed at the Gauripur Police Station.

DGP GP Singh took on to his twitter to share about the three arrested and mentioned that no one assaulting a government employee on duty would be spared.

