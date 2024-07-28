Assam assures numerous strategic measures for ‘Viksit Bharat’: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state has implemented numerous strategic initiatives that will greatly support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Today, I had the privilege to speak at the 9th Governing Council of the @NITIAayog



In my address, I stressed on the strategic initiatives by Assam that are poised to significantly contribute to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat



Attending the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting, he mentioned that Assam is currently one of the fastest growing states in the country. The state is prioritizing investments in roads, health, and education infrastructure.

Assam is currently undergoing the development of water supply assets worth Rs 35,000 crore and the establishment of 13,000 new SSA classrooms, Sarma informed on micro-blogging site X.

Additionally, initiatives are being implemented to reintegrate 81,000 out-of-school students and enhance renewable energy capacity to 3,000 MW.

He also mentioned that Assam’s GSDP has grown by 13% and the state’s capex has increased by 59% since 2020. Additionally, the average power supply in Assam exceeds the national average by 23 hours per day.

“These are among some of the several ongoing initiatives. Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, in the coming days, Assam will take concrete measures to upskill our workforce, build a solid industrial base, maintain law and order and place primacy on ‘Jan Bhagidari’ initiatives that contribute towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Sarma further added.