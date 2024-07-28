10 CMs skip NITI Aayog meet; Mamata walks out  

NEW DELHI, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for setting zero poverty targets starting at village level at a meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council that witnessed high drama with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee walking out in a huff alleging her mic was switched off.

In his address to the ninth Governing Council meeting, Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level.

“We must target zero poverty as a priority for a Viksit Bharat starting at village level,” Modi said, adding it would bring about a transformational effect in our country.

As many as 10 states and UTs did not participate in the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog. The absentees were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry, said CEO B V R Subrahmanyam while briefing the media about the meeting.

“It is their loss if they did not participate,” he added.

The NITI Aayog meeting held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre witnessed a walkout by the West Bengal chief minister, who claimed that she was unfairly stopped midway in her speech, despite being the sole representative of the opposition. The government, however, rejected her claim and said Banerjee’s speaking time was over.

About Bihar, Subrahmanyam said chief minister Nitish Kumar could not attend the meeting as he was busy with an assembly session in the state.

During the meeting, Modi encouraged states to provide an investor-friendly environment and directed the NITI Aayog to prepare an ‘Investment-friendly Charter’ of parameters which would include policies, programmes and processes to be put in place for attracting investments.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery said that Modi wanted the states to compete for FDI so that investments could reach all the states, especially those that are less successful.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of law and order, good governance and infrastructure as vital for attracting investments, rather than just incentives.

He also encouraged the creation of river grids at state level for effective utilisation of water resources.

The Prime Minister emphasised on cooperation and collective effort of all states and the Centre to work together in order to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Modi encouraged states to initiate Demographic Management Plans to address the issues of population ageing in future.

Modi observed that the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realized through Viksit States, and that the aspiration of Viksit Bharat should reach the grassroot level i.e to each district, block, and village.

“For this, each state and district should create a vision for 2047 so as to realise Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” he said.

He observed that India has achieved steady growth in the past ten years. Indian economy, which was the 10th largest economy in the world in 2014, has risen to become the 5th largest economy by 2024.

Modi said that now the collective aim of the government and all citizens is to become the third largest economy in the world. The Prime Minister stressed that India has already made a lot of progress in the past ten years by strengthening social and economic infrastructure.

“From being a predominantly import-driven country, India now exports many products to the world. The country has made its mark on the world stage in wide-ranging sectors like defence, space, start-ups and sports,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that this is the decade of change which brings a lot of opportunities across sectors.

He encouraged States to utilise these opportunities and make policies and initiate governance programmes that are conducive for development through innovative approaches in policy-making and execution.

The Prime Minister emphasised on skilling and training of youth to make them employment-ready as the world looks favourably towards India for skilled human resources.

Modi encouraged all states to increase productivity and diversification in agriculture and provide market linkages to farmers. He further emphasised on spreading the adoption of natural farming practices which can improve soil fertility, ensure better and quicker returns to farmers due to low costs, and also provide a global market for the products.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Banerjee said her microphone was switched off after only five minutes, while other chief ministers including from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Assam and Chhattisgarh, were allowed to speak for longer durations.

“This is insulting. I will not attend any further meeting,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said after walking out of the meeting.

Refuting her claims, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she spoke her full time and her mic was not switched off in between at the meeting.

“She (Mamata) spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB,” Sitharaman said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said, “Since it was established ten years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the non-biological PM.”

“Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable”, Ramesh said in a post on X.