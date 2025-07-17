Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to CRPF Jawan Praneshwar Koch, Martyred in Anti-Naxal Operation

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 17: The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Praneshwar Koch, who had sacrificed his life in an anti-Naxal operation in Assam’s neighboring Jharkhand state’s Bokaro district, were repatriated to Assam on Wednesday in a moment of pride and sorrow for the state.

Koch, who is a commando in the 209 CoBRA elite battalion, was critically wounded in a joint operation deep in the thick Birhordera forest of Bokaro. The pre-dawn encounter, which started at about 5:30 AM as part of the Centre’s anti-Naxal operation Operation Sankalp, had troops from the CRPF, CoBRA, and Jharkhand Police. Two Maoists were neutralised in the firefight. Koch died despite being brought to Ranchi for treatment.

Hailing from Magur Mari village in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, the 29-year-old was part of one of India’s most highly trained units, specializing in jungle warfare and counterinsurgency. His death is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those on the frontlines of the country’s internal security operations.

His body was flown from Ranchi to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held. Senior CRPF and Assam Police officers, jawans from their ranks and airport personnel also attended to pay their respects. When the tricolour-covered coffin was carried out, there was silence in the group. Some officers performed the salute, while others prayed or bowed their heads in respect. Floral tributes were laid on the coffin softly as a gesture of honor and gratitude.

From Guwahati, Koch’s body was brought to his hometown village in Kokrajhar. There, friends, neighbors, and villagers had gathered to receive their hero home for the last time, together in grief and pride.

Earlier, CRPF Director General GP Singh posted a heartfelt tribute on social media platform X, saying:

“CT/GD Praneswar Koch, Vill – Magur Mari, Distt: Kokrajhar, Assam, posted in 209 CoBRA, CRPF, became a martyr today morning during an Anti-Naxal Operation wherein two Naxals were also eliminated. Whole CRPF family would remember his sacrifice and re-dedicate ourselves to wipe out the menace of Naxalism from our nation. Rest in Peace, Brother.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also conveyed his condolences, calling Koch a “valiant son of Maa Bharati.” In his heartfelt message, he said: “A proud son of Kokrajhar, I bow to his supreme sacrifice and pray for the eternal peace of his soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. We stand firmly with the family of our martyr — now and always.”