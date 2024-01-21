Assam Police Set To Become ‘Smart Force’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed that the state police will transform into “Smart Police Force” in coming days.

He said this while attending the passing out parade of 2,551 commandos of five newly formed commando battalions at an event held at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

“The addition of these 2,551 commandos will greatly add to the strength of Assam Police and aid in its transformation into a force fully capable of dealing efficiently with contemporary challenges requiring police intervention,” he added.

The chief minister added under the overall guidance and goodwill of the current government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, peace has returned to the state after many decades.

“This can be credited to the process of dialogues that were initiated with all the insurgent groups, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA),” he stated.

Owing to the ceasing of the insurgency movements from almost all of the state, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act remain in force in only four districts, he added.

Sarma said that there has been a remarkable improvement in the crime scenario in the state, especially with regard to those committed against women.

“The state government has launched a powerful battle against the malice of child marriage and drug trafficking, and the vigilance and anti-corruption wing of Assam Police has been asked to crack down on corruption-related matters,” he stated.

Referring to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create “smart police forces”, the chief minister spoke about measures such as the upcoming National Forensic Science University near Guwahati, training of state police officials in forensic data collection, etc.

“These and other measures shall greatly contribute towards transforming Assam Police into a “smartest police force” in the country in days to come,” he said.

Taking another giant step towards transforming Assam Police into one of the most responsive, quick-reaction, smart police forces in the country capable of dealing with all sort of contingencies, the Government of Assam on Saturday organised the passing-out parade of 2,551 commandos of the five newly formed commando battalions of the state police that was attended by Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah as the chief guest and Sarma as the guest of honour.

The five newly formed Commando Battalions are the 2nd Assam Commando Battalion (Operations) at Birsima in Hailakandi district, the 3rd Assam Commando Battalion (Operations) at Dodoli in Karbi Anglong district, the 4th Assam Commando Battalion (Operations) at Geleky in Sivasagar district, the 5th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Operations and Law & Order) at Pabhoi in Biswanath district and the 6th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Operations and Law & Order) at Ambikapur in Sadiya.

In a departure from earlier training module for police commandos of the state, the commandos of these five new commando battalions underwent rigorous 40-week Phase – I training under the Indian Army after which they were also trained in legal knowledge and related subjects for three months at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

Sarma further expressed his gratitude towards Shah for taking time out his extremely busy schedule to grace the passing out parade with the latter’s presence and extended warm greetings to the 2,551 commandos for successful completion of their training and their foray into the world of policing.

He said that the soldiers of these commando battalions shall also work as second line of security along the areas of the state bordering neighbouring countries.

Director General of Police G P Singh was also present at the event.