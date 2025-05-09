25 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
Assam: Bishnu Jajna for world peace in KPM Hall

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 8: The three-day Bishnu Jajna performance for world peace in KPM Hall premises here, organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal in association with the followers of Sanantan Dharma, came to an end today with the termination of purnahuti, ashidrabadharan and nirmali-pradan. The Jajna began on Tuesday following hoisting of the Dharmadwajja by Kamaleswar Saikai, Sangha Salak, Sivasagar Sangha. Hundreds of devotees offered aahutiies in the Jajna over the three days while twelve Rhitwicks chanted Veda-mantras from Yajurveda-led by Mon Rajguru, Polash Bhagawati, Krishna Sharma, and Buddhin Mishra. On behalf of the organisers, Bhaskar Das, Jibon Bora, Manoj Gogoi and  Navajyoti Sharma today expressed gratitude to the devotees and the generous donors that helped in organizing the event. 

