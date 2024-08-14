33 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
type here...

Assam Cabinet Approves Urban Water Bodies Preservation Bill

The Assam Cabinet has approved the Urban Water Bodies Preservation Bill, aiming to protect and conserve the state's urban water bodies, ensuring sustainable development and ecological balance.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: In a significant move towards environmental conservation, the Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam Urban Water Bodies Preservation Bill. This legislation aims to protect and preserve the urban water bodies across the state, ensuring their sustainable use and preventing encroachments that threaten their existence.

- Advertisement -

The bill is part of the government’s broader strategy to address the rapid urbanization in Assam, which has led to the degradation of many vital water bodies. By providing a legal framework, the bill seeks to maintain ecological balance and promote the conservation of these natural resources.

The preservation of urban water bodies is seen as crucial not only for environmental sustainability but also for maintaining the cultural heritage associated with these sites. The bill outlines strict regulations on the usage of water bodies and includes provisions for penalties against violations, ensuring that urban development does not come at the cost of ecological harm.

This initiative by the Assam government has been widely praised as a necessary step towards environmental stewardship, reflecting a commitment to preserving the state’s natural resources for future generations.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NGT Directs Centre to File Affidavit on Action Against Assam’s Top...

The Hills Times -