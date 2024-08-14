Assam Cabinet Approves Urban Water Bodies Preservation Bill

HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: In a significant move towards environmental conservation, the Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam Urban Water Bodies Preservation Bill. This legislation aims to protect and preserve the urban water bodies across the state, ensuring their sustainable use and preventing encroachments that threaten their existence.

The bill is part of the government’s broader strategy to address the rapid urbanization in Assam, which has led to the degradation of many vital water bodies. By providing a legal framework, the bill seeks to maintain ecological balance and promote the conservation of these natural resources.

The preservation of urban water bodies is seen as crucial not only for environmental sustainability but also for maintaining the cultural heritage associated with these sites. The bill outlines strict regulations on the usage of water bodies and includes provisions for penalties against violations, ensuring that urban development does not come at the cost of ecological harm.

This initiative by the Assam government has been widely praised as a necessary step towards environmental stewardship, reflecting a commitment to preserving the state’s natural resources for future generations.