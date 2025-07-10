27.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 10, 2025
type here...

Manipur: 6 Arambai Tenggol members, 3 militants arrested

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 9: Manipur Police have arrested nine people, including six members of Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol and three militants of a banned outfit, police said on Wednesday.

All the arrests were made in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The six Arambai Tenggol members were involved in physically assaulting state police personnel during a bandh in Bishnupur district on June 9, a police statement said.

Related Posts:

The arrested persons were identified as Laishram Sanahal Singh (26), Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20), Laishram Premchand (18), Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23), Sarangthem Rabichandra alias Rabi (28) and Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22).

Meanwhile, police also arrested two militants belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), from Utlou area in Bishnupur district.

“The duo was raising funds for the banned outfit by extorting money from general public and businessmen in Nambol area,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The arrested cadres were identified as Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei (34) and Thongam Herojit Singh (38).

Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei, a self-styled section commander of KCP(PWG), has more than 15 cadres working under him for the outfit. Efforts were underway to nab the remaining cadres, the statement said.

Another active cadre of the same outfit was also arrested from Moirang Okshongbung in Bishnupur district.

Identified as Thoudam Santosh Singh (23), the insurgent had extorted large sums from schools and colleges in Thoubal district. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon