Manipur: 6 Arambai Tenggol members, 3 militants arrested

IMPHAL, July 9: Manipur Police have arrested nine people, including six members of Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol and three militants of a banned outfit, police said on Wednesday.

All the arrests were made in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

The six Arambai Tenggol members were involved in physically assaulting state police personnel during a bandh in Bishnupur district on June 9, a police statement said.

The arrested persons were identified as Laishram Sanahal Singh (26), Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20), Laishram Premchand (18), Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23), Sarangthem Rabichandra alias Rabi (28) and Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22).

Meanwhile, police also arrested two militants belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), from Utlou area in Bishnupur district.

“The duo was raising funds for the banned outfit by extorting money from general public and businessmen in Nambol area,” the statement said.

The arrested cadres were identified as Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei (34) and Thongam Herojit Singh (38).

Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei, a self-styled section commander of KCP(PWG), has more than 15 cadres working under him for the outfit. Efforts were underway to nab the remaining cadres, the statement said.

Another active cadre of the same outfit was also arrested from Moirang Okshongbung in Bishnupur district.

Identified as Thoudam Santosh Singh (23), the insurgent had extorted large sums from schools and colleges in Thoubal district. (PTI)