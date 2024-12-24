15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
type here...

Assam Cabinet declares ‘2025: Year of Reading’, skill centre, and more

In the meeting, an internal review revealed that 683 government employees availed benefits of the Orunodoi scheme, contravening eligibility norms.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: In a pivotal meeting held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh, the Assam Cabinet made significant announcements aimed at fostering transparency, promoting literacy, enhancing employment opportunities, and acknowledging grassroots governance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

In the meeting, an internal review revealed that 683 government employees availed benefits of the Orunodoi scheme, contravening eligibility norms.

Related Posts:

The Cabinet approved the initiation of departmental proceedings against these employees and issued show-cause notices.

Highlighting the scheme’s goal of empowering marginalized sections and women under Antyodaya, the government also emphasized on ensuring benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, promoting a culture of literacy, the Cabinet declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Reading.’

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the Assam Book Fair will be hosted in Khanapara for the first time to cater to book enthusiasts.

District-wide book fairs will also encourage reading habits across the state.

Books will be distributed as New Year gifts, and libraries will be developed in various government departments to inspire employees.

Furthermore, to align Assam’s workforce with international labor demands, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Assam International Skill Centre (AISC) under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).

- Advertisement -

The AISC will function as a Hub and Spoke model, with a central hub in Guwahati and multiple centers across the state.

Additionally, recognizing the vital role of Gaon Pradhans in local administration, the Cabinet approved a monthly remuneration of Rs 9,000 for 946 Gaon Pradhans, effective January 1, 2025.

This includes 278 Gaon Pradhans in forest villages and 668 in villages under the Forest Rights Act 2006 in non-6th Schedule areas.

9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in highly volatile trade; metal, power...

The Hills Times -
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals 10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January 10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples 10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter