Assam Cabinet declares ‘2025: Year of Reading’, skill centre, and more

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: In a pivotal meeting held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh, the Assam Cabinet made significant announcements aimed at fostering transparency, promoting literacy, enhancing employment opportunities, and acknowledging grassroots governance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

In the meeting, an internal review revealed that 683 government employees availed benefits of the Orunodoi scheme, contravening eligibility norms.

The Cabinet approved the initiation of departmental proceedings against these employees and issued show-cause notices.

Highlighting the scheme’s goal of empowering marginalized sections and women under Antyodaya, the government also emphasized on ensuring benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, promoting a culture of literacy, the Cabinet declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Reading.’

Additionally, the Assam Book Fair will be hosted in Khanapara for the first time to cater to book enthusiasts.

District-wide book fairs will also encourage reading habits across the state.

Books will be distributed as New Year gifts, and libraries will be developed in various government departments to inspire employees.

Furthermore, to align Assam’s workforce with international labor demands, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Assam International Skill Centre (AISC) under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).

The AISC will function as a Hub and Spoke model, with a central hub in Guwahati and multiple centers across the state.

Additionally, recognizing the vital role of Gaon Pradhans in local administration, the Cabinet approved a monthly remuneration of Rs 9,000 for 946 Gaon Pradhans, effective January 1, 2025.

This includes 278 Gaon Pradhans in forest villages and 668 in villages under the Forest Rights Act 2006 in non-6th Schedule areas.