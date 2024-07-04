32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Assam cabinet ministers to be deployed in multiple districts for next 3 days amidst flood crisis

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 4: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday pledged the government’s steadfast assistance to the people of Assam in the wake of the destructive floods that have caused widespread devastation in the region.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X Sarma stated, “The entire State Govt stands with the people of Assam in this hour of crisis. To ensure proper supervision, I have requested Cabinet Ministers to be stationed in various districts for the next three days.”

Additionally, CM Sarma stated his objective to visit the Barak Valley, one of the areas most severely affected by the situation.

“Myself and a team of Ministers will also visit Barak Valley for 3-4 days soon,” the Chief Minister stated, highlighting the government’s dedication to being present and actively engaged in providing relief assistance.

CM Sarma further added, “If any kind-hearted individuals wish to donate to the flood victims of Assam, please contact the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts directly or contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Your generous support will make a significant difference during this critical time.”

The recent floods in Assam have resulted in multiple fatalities, as additional individuals have succumbed to drowning within the last day. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has reported that the most recent casualties consist of two individuals from Tinsukia district and one from Dhemaji district.

Additionally, the flood situation in the region has deteriorated, impacting more than 1.13 million individuals across 28 districts. The districts hit the hardest are Lakhimpur, Darrang, and Golaghat, with a significant number of people being displaced. Lakhimpur has seen 165,319 people affected, followed by 147,143 in Darrang and 106,480 in Golaghat.

Moreover, a total of 42,476 hectares of crop area have been submerged, affecting 2,208 villages spread across 84 revenue circles. Key rivers like the Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri (S), Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara, Barak, and Dhaleswari are currently flowing above the danger mark at different locations.

